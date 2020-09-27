ONLINE: SistaStrings, Willy Porter, Paul Cebar, Bill Camplin

press release: Hey- it's been awhile. Yes, we all have been keeping our distance, but it is because we love each other. Cafe Carpe has been closed since our last newsletter in mid-March, and our employees have been laid off since then. We will remain closed until it makes health and financial sense to reopen. Bill and I are doing some limited carryout on Fridays and Saturdays, about which you should contact us if interested.

It's been a lot over the last few months- global pandemics causing health, economic, and societal crises, hurricanes, derecho winds, raging wildfires fueled by climate change, and a Ground Hog Day reckoning with centuries-long social injustices. Hope you have all managed to stay healthy, and solvent, and resilient, and righteous in your devotion to our democracy and human rights.

Most music venues have also been closed, and musicians have been struggling to make an income because there is nowhere to play.

BUT, despite these troubling conditions, the beauty of the planet and the human spirit are omnipresent, and deserving of celebration. We wish to come together as we always have in the spirit of ubuntu- an African concept which literally translated is “I am because you are.” Nelson Mandela described it as “the profound sense that we are human only through the humanity of others; that if we are to accomplish anything in this world, it will in equal measure be due to the work and achievements of others”.

We could not have survived as a business for 35 years without all of you, and you certainly would have been a shell of your current selves without us...

Yes, It’s been.. a lot. This Sunday, September 27, from 3-6 there will be a lot- our west parking lot- with a lot going on. There are no seats available, but we will be live streaming a concert from this outdoor space. This celebratory event is also a shameful appeal to your largesse to help support the Carpe and the musicians with your donations.

The concert will feature these Fab Five:

SISTASTRINGS, WILLY PORTER, PAUL CEBAR, & BILL CAMPLIN

Here is the link to the live YouTube show. Satchel suggests clicking on the link early and subscribing so that you can get a reminder, thereby reducing the chances that you will miss this important life event.

Donations can be made to www.paypal.me/welchnot.

Satchel is working with a techie friend to make sure the sound and visuals are high quality.

A Facebook event has been created, so feel free to go to the Carpe Facebook page and share this with others. Also look to that page for any updates.

Beseech the weather gods for a nice day. We have all been blessed with a steady stream of glorious ones at the start of the fall. We appreciate our performer friends joining us to bring some music to you. We hope that you can visit us on YouTube Sunday, and in person Someday.

Make a plan to vote November 3rd. Let your voice be heard.