ONLINE: Sister City Talk

media release: Mayor Rhodes-Conway will join Freiburg Germany Mayor Martin Horn Tuesday for a “Sister Cities Speak” Conversation. The discussion, which is open to the public, will begin at 12:30 pm Central Time. Madison has had close ties to Freiburg, and in-person visits of City delegations have occurred numerous times in the past. This is the first time two Mayors from the cities will meet virtually.

As we begin to reemerge from the COVID pandemic and work to build our new normal, the two leaders will be able to discuss challenges and opportunities they discovered and implemented over the past 15 months. Freiburg is a world-leader is sustainability and Mayor Horn and Mayor Satya will be able to share new efforts in that area as well.

Residents can register and join the discussion by registering at this link.

Mayor Horn is one of the youngest mayors of a larger city in Germany. He is dedicated to digitization on a local level, advancing citizen participation and driving sustainability efforts forward. Mayor Rhodes-Conway’s priorities include affordable housing, rapid transit, and racial equity as well as sustainability. The meeting is slated to run for roughly one hour and will include questions from the audiences in both countries.