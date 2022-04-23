media release: Six Appeal is a world class vocal ensemble infused with impeccable comedic timing and the energy and vitality of a rock band. Swearing off instruments, the award winning vocal band Six Appeal takes you on a journey that spans several decades of music, performing classic oldies, current chart toppers, and catchy original tunes, all sung a cappella. In the spring of 2012 Six Appeal acquired the title of National Champion of the National Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival based in San Rafael, California.