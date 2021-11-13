× Expand Aaron Schmidt S. K. Kruse

press release: UW grad and Madison-area author S. K. Kruse (first published in The Onion back in the day when it was printed right here in Badgerland) is launching her new collection of short stories “Tales From the Liminal” at Kismet Books in Verona on Saturday, November 13, 5-7 PM. Live music by the Headless Bassmen, author reading, autographs, and more!

From the jacket:

"In this collection of curious and delightful short stories by S. K. Kruse, you never know who you’re going to meet or where you’re going to end up. What you can be certain of, however, is that whether you follow Schrodinger’s cat into the zeroth dimension or have drinks with a woman who’s seen Gertrude Stein in the condensation on her window, you’ll find yourself smack dab in the middle of some befuddling predicament of existence.

Using humor and horror, satire and allegory, fabulism and realism, Tales from the Liminal takes you for an extraordinary ride, submerging you in spaces where anything is possible, especially transformation."