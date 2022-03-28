Skate for the Paws

press release: Monday, March 28, 1:00-3:00 pm, Madison Ice Arena, 725 Forward Drive, Madison, is holding a Community Skating Event and donating 100% of its admissions to Dane County Humane Society. Attendees can bring an item donation from DCHS's wish list to receive free admission. Rates are $5 for adults, $3 for youth and students, and $3 to rent skates.