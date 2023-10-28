media release: Join us for a spooktacular Halloween-themed 5K like no other! The Skeleton Skamper is coming to Verona on October 28th, 2023. Until July 31st, it's only $25 to sign up!

Lace-up your running shoes and put on your most hauntingly creative costume as we race through the eerie trails throughout Verona. Runners of all ages are welcome to participate in this thrilling event filled with ghostly and lots of treats throughout the event!

Stick around after the race for our highly anticipated costume contest, where participants can showcase their chillingly fantastic outfits and have a chance to win bewitching prizes. It's the perfect blend of fitness, fright, and festive fun for the whole family!