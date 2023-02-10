7:30 pm on 2/10 and 3 pm, 2/11-12. $30.

media release: Join us for TNW Ensemble Theater's theatrical interpretation of Sketchy Ideas, a series of illustrated panels by Randall Berndt. Berndt's description of the project is as follows:

Sketchy Ideas: The Origin

Three or four years ago I began sending illustrated letters to a circle of friends. I called these clever, quirky missives Sketchy Ideas.

The various topics of these gentle screeds sprang from news of the day, chance encounters on the street while walking my dog friend, and random brainstorms. The letters reflect a three-year period in my everyday life – the chaos of the ending of Trump time, haunting threats of Covid, and caretaking of my wife, Wendy, during her illness journey with ALS.

My laboriously hand-sketched and lettered, funny/sad life reports are also a somewhat subdued anti-digital world rearguard action. These cartoonish, illuminated manuscripts are at odds with the cruel speed of 21st century life. They come from a long-lost tradition of artists’ letters dating back to the 19th and early 20th centuries.

I hope their playful humor can be of some comfort in this time of bleak prospects.

Thanks for being here and having a look.