ONLINE: Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special

press release: Skylight Music Theatre today announced it will invite audiences to join them virtually in the Cabot Theatre for Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special — From Our Home at the Cabot Theatre, streaming Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 through Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

To watch Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special online, patrons purchase tickets for a specific date through January 10, 2021 and have 48 hours from their selected date to view the show online. Tickets are $20 (Solo), $35 (Date Night), $50 (Family) and $75 (Full House). Tickets are available at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/ holiday. Ticket s for subscribers are $10, but must be purchased through the Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special virtually brings together more than 20 artists and performers presenting a wide range of seasonal music, including Broadway show tunes, traditional holiday songs, pop adaptations, and a generous dose of comedy.

“Our goal is to refresh spirits during these challenging times,” said Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger, who also directs the show. “More than just a concert of holiday tunes, we have put our usual Skylight spin on the festivities. We have curated a variety of numbers performed by the sort of delightfully talented people whom any of us would love to welcome into our homes. Even though we will all be inside more than usual this season, this show is certain to make the holidays a little brighter.”

The backdrop for the show will be the stunning Cabot Theatre, Skylight’s home. All performances were recorded individually in the Cabot, following strict safety protocols. The Cabot Theatre is considered one of Milwaukee’s most beautiful theatres. It is modeled after an 18th century French opera house, with jewel-box, tiered balconies and plush velvet seats.

Ray Jivoff and Michael “Ding” Lorenz Bring their Comedic Antics

Performers in the show include some familiar faces as well as a few who are new to Skylight. Two well-known names include Ray Jivoff, seen in shows including La Cage Aux Folles, The Mikado and Chicago, and Michael “Ding” Lorenz, Skylight’s percussionist who delighted audiences with his humorous variety shows filled with an incredible collection of percussion instruments. They will perform a selection from their hit Christmas show Things That Go Ding (Dong, Merrily on High)!

The Holiday Special will also welcome “home” performer Liz Norton, last seen at Skylight in Into the Woods, The Wizard of Oz and The Sound of Music. She will bring a little jazz to the show, with a special version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Some of the artists who were scheduled to appear in Little Shop of Horrors are also part of the show, including Ashley Olviedo and Aaron Reese Boseman, who would have made their Skylight debuts in Little Shop. Other Little Shop cast members who are performing are Raven Dockery and Kevin James Sievert. Little Shop of Horrors was postponed due to the pandemic and will be presented when conditions allow a safe return to live theatre.

A Blend of Holiday Favorites and a Few Twists

“It wouldn’t be a Skylight show if we did not balance a little bit of quirk with a whole lotta’ class; traditional tunes, some with a twist, and some delightful numbers audiences may not know but are sure to love,” said Unger.

Unger has programmed, among other things, familiar holiday songs; a fresh approach to a Hannukah song; a song honoring the seven principles of Kwanzaa; a revival of a classic Ray Jivoff Christmas cabaret song; and a guest appearance by Dolly, the Adorable Dancing Dog.

“Although we don’t know if the dog can tap dance, we can say Skylight favorite Ryan Cappleman will dance with his dog, Dolly, performing the song “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing” from the musical White Christmas.”

Other highlights include the drama and passion of “Simple Song,” from Leonard Bernstein’s Mass, performed by Andrew Varela, known for leading roles in many Skylight shows, including Sweeney Todd. Rána Roman, last seen as Kate in (Kiss Me, Kate) will perform a contemporary holiday song that is sure to become a classic.

Broadway songs will be a part of the eclectic mix. Samantha Sostarich, who recently appeared in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, will sing “A Hard Candy Christmas,” from The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Ashley Oviedo, who made her Skylight virtual debut in the musical Being Earnest, will be joined by Kevin James Sievert, who has been seen in Newsies and Five Guys Named Moe, to perform “Love is an Open Door” from Disney’s Frozen.

In addition, Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special will offer some group numbers through the magic of editing. One song updates what it means to be “Home for the Holidays” at this particular time in our world.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Kaylee Annable, Aaron Reese Boseman, Christie Burgess, Ryan Cappleman, Raven Dockery, Kelly Doherty, Krystal Drake, Shawn Holmes, Ray Jivoff, Liz Norton, Ashley Oviedo, Rána Roman, Kevin James Sievert, Samantha Sostarich, Ben Tajnai, Andrew Varela, and others.

Led by music director David Bonofiglio, Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special has a three-piece band featuring Michael “Ding” Lorenz on percussion, Michael Ritter on bass, and Bonofiglio on piano. Special guests include Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid Cantor, Jeremy Stein on flute, and Doug Syme on guitar.

Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special video production is by Ryan Rosmann and Hi-Five Studio.

Skylight Sings: A Holiday Special From Our Home at the Cabot Theatre

Streaming Presentation

Dec. 11, 2020 through Jan. 10, 2021

Directed by Michael Unger

Music Director David Bonofiglio

Video Production by Ryan Rosmann and Hi-Five Studio