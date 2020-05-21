ONLINE: Skylight Sings

press release: Skylight Music Theatre will bring outstanding talent together -- while staying apart -- in an exclusive fundraising event, Skylight Sings: A Virtual Concert, on Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. (CDT) to benefit Skylight Music Theatre.

The fundraiser, originally planned in the Cabot Theatre as part of Skylight’s 60th anniversary year, will now be virtual, with online performances from some of Skylight’s favorite performers and guests. Current donors who have given $100 or more this season, or new donors at that level, will receive a link to access the virtual event.

Among the special guests announced today is Kate Baldwin, a two-time Broadway Tony Award nominee and former Milwaukeean. She received Tony Award nominations for her recent role as Irene Molloy in the revival of Hello Dolly! starring alongside Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters and for her starring role in 2009 for Finian’s Rainbow. Baldwin headlined the Skylight Night Gala in October 2019.

Baldwin joins previously announced guest Dennis DeYoung, lead singer and songwriter of the legendary rock group Styx. DeYoung is known for power ballad hits such as “Lady,” “Come Sail Away” and “Babe,” which was a number one hit on Billboard’s Hot 100. DeYoung has written the book and original score for Skylight’s 2020-2021 season production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, based on the novel by Victor Hugo.

Another special guest for the evening is Ray Jivoff, Skylight’s former artistic director and well-known performer, who has wowed Skylight audiences in La Cage Aux Folles, Things that Go Ding!, Animal Crackers, The Pirates of Penzance and many other productions.

Skylight Sings will be hosted by Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger, who also directs the show. Unger said Skylight Sings will “be as live as possible, using great technology that allows us to combine live music, exciting video, and up close and personal interviews and performances for audiences to enjoy in the comfort and safety of home. We would prefer to be together in person at the Cabot Theatre, but look forward to providing outstanding entertainment for our loyal supporters in this way.”

The event also features a performance by Krystal Drake, 2019 Lee Dougherty Ross Debut Artist Award winner who made her Skylight debut as Leading Player in Skylight’s 2018 production of Pippin. Each season Skylight recognizes a performer who made their Skylight debut with the award, named for Dougherty Ross, a Milwaukee voice coach, teacher and performer. The name of the 2020 Debut Artist winner will be announced during Skylight Sings.

Accompaniment will be provided by Dave Bonofiglio, who has music directed numerous Skylight productions, including Oklahoma!, Urinetown, Pippin and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

The list of beloved Skylight artists scheduled to perform at Skylight Sings includes Allie Babich (Violet); Ryan Cappleman (Kiss Me, Kate; Urinetown, the Musical); Doug Clemons (Ruddigore; Hairspray); Raven Dockery (The Gospel at Colonus; Violet); Shawn Holmes (La Cage Aux Folles; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee); Lucas Pastrana (Oklahoma!; Pippin); Rána Roman (Kiss Me, Kate; Hot Mikado); Tim Rebers (Ruddigore; Kiss Me, Kate); Susie Robinson (Ruddigore; The Tales of Hoffmann); Kevin James Sievert (Five Guys Named Moe; The Gospel at Colonus); Samantha Sostarich (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Annie); Stephanie Staszak (Newsies; La Cage Aux Folles); Shayne Steliga (Ruddigore); Ben Tajnai (Sweeney Todd); Andrew Varela (Kiss Me, Kate; Sweeney Todd) and Rachael Zientek (Newsies; Urinetown, the Musical).

Skylight newcomers in the event include Mayra Castrejon, a local deaf actress who performed “Mama who Bore Me” at the 2020-21 Season Announcement and Joey Chelius, part of 2020 KidsWrites.

Skylight Executive Director Jack R. Lemmon said, “These are unprecedented times for every arts organization. This concert not only is a way for us to raise money during the crisis, but our way of saying thank you to our loyal donors and supporters who are standing ready, with us, to make sure that Skylight will continue to offer exceptional musical theatre long into our next 60 years.”

For the $100 donation, supporters also receive access to exclusive Behind the Curtain donor events during the 2020-2021 season. Guests hear from the creative team and watch part of rehearsal for five mainstage shows, while enjoying complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres.

To become a Skylight donor and gain access to Skylight Sings: A Virtual Concert, visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org and click the “Donate” button or text the word Skylight to 56512 and donate via mobile device.

For further information, please email Sean Devlin, Development Associate at SeanD@skylightmusictheatre.org