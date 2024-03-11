media releases: Sláinte Irish Dancers is a University of Wisconsin–Madison sport club dedicated to providing college-aged Irish dancers with the opportunity to continue performing, as well as lessons for others interested in Irish culture. Their club works to foster Irish culture at the university and in the greater Madison area. Their show will begin in light shoes with traditional Ceili dancing and student choreography. They will then transition to their heavy shoes, similar to tap, for more upbeat dances. Come learn about Irish dance's history and celebrate Saint Patrick's Day!