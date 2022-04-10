Slay the Day

media release: Community Action Coalition's first annual gala fundraiser is a drag brunch! Join us on April 10th at Garver Feedmill in Madison, WI for brunch, drinks and performances by four talented drag queens.

Find tickets at: www.cacscw.org/gala

CAC's mission is to transform our communities by fostering conditions where everyone can achieve social and economic security. We do that by working as case managers to find reliable shelter for people without homes, operating Dane and Jefferson County's only free food bank, and making sure that all residents of South Central Wisconsin have the essential resources they need to thrive and live in dignity.

https://www.facebook.com/events/994818361446595/