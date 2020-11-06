ONLINE: Slay the Dragon

press release: After the 2008 election, a secretive, well funded partisan initiative poured money into state legislative races in key swing states to gain control of their redistricting processes and used hi-tech analytics to dramatically skew voting maps based on demographic data. The result is one of the greatest electoral manipulation in U.S. history, one that poses a fundamental threat to our democracy and exacerbates the already polarized atmosphere in Congress and state houses across the country.

Join FUS and our partners for this "First Friday Film" that is scheduled to start at 6:30pm on Nov. 6th. Find info on joining on Eventbrite.