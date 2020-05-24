ONLINE: Slay the Dragon

press release: Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition hopes you and your family are doing all right. In the face of this global health crisis, we are reminded that what we each do has a deep effect not just on our families, friends and neighbors but on the health of our communities, our nation and, ultimately, everyone in the world.

What’s true about the coronavirus pandemic is true for our democracy: What we do, and how we work to change public policies, reverberates in our communities and affects our lives in tangible ways. We need to make the lessons of this crisis into a turning point in the fight for a better world that ensures fair and free elections to safeguard the health and well-being of our families, communities and the planet.

In the spirit of creating a better world out of this chaos, we've proclaimed May 24 - May 30 as "Fair Maps Week." As part of the festivities, the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition, All On The Line, and the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign are inviting you to view Slay the Dragon for free and in the comfort of your own home.

Slay the Dragon is an incredible movie that highlights gerrymandering travesties and gives concrete ways to end them. The movie follows everyday people, outraged by what they see as an attack on the core democratic principle that every person’s vote should count equally .

To receive your link to view Slay the Dragon during Fair Maps Week, click here.

Once you’ve watched, come talk with us! Join special guests for a panel discussion on Slay the Dragon and how we have the power to end partisan gerrymandering in Wisconsin on Saturday, May 30, at 4pm CST.

Panelists include:

Carlene Bechen, Wisconsin Voices Fair Maps organizer

Katie Fahey, Voters Not Politicians

Fabi Maldonado, LatinX Racine County Board Supervisor

Hans Breitenmoser, Lincoln County Dairy Farmer

RSVP to the Facebook event to be reminded when we go live!

We look forward to ending partisan gerrymandering in Wisconsin with you.

Talk soon,

Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition

P.S. If you have questions or concerns about registering for your free viewing and tuning in to the Facebook live event on May 30, please contact holly@fairelectionsproject.org .