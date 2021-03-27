ONLINE: Slick

thespaceship.tv livestream concert. $10.

media release: Hot of the the heels of his performance on the Higher Frequency Live is Slick from the Band 90 Proof. He will be HUMming his human tunes for your enjoyment, this Saturday at 9pm CST

Come check out this unique performance of musical artistry that combines acoustic and electric guitars, pre-arranged tracks, vocals and saxophone all performed by the same human!!

In all of our travels throughout the universe this is one that certainly stands out, so come and experience it with us.

Tickets are on sale now for $7 Presale $10 Day of Show