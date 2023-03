media release: Awildan Distilling is hosting a release party for its newest spirit, Poitín, on Saturday, March 11, starting at noon. Poitín is an Irish-style moonshine. The event will include a commemorative beer release from Karben4 Brewing (12-4pm), live Irish Music from Madison’s own Slipjig (2-4pm), and food from Paddy’s Patties food truck (12-9pm).

Kick off party for Madison Irish Fest (May 21 at Garver).