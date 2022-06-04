Slipknot, Cypress Hill, Ho99o9

press release: Legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill will be heading to Wisconsin next month to play the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy on 6/4.

As special guests of heavy metal rockers, Slipknot, Cypress Hill will bring their revolutionary elements of Latin influenced, West Coast hip-hop to the traditionally hard rock scene at Knotfest Roadshow 2022. As trailblazers in the hip-hop scene for over 30 years, Cypress Hill consistent ly work to push the limits both on stage and in the studio. With these upcoming shows, fans can be on the lookout for live performances of the group’s notable hits, and possibly some brand-new sounds that trace back to their roots. Since crafting chart-toppers like, “Insane In The Brain” and “Hits From The Bong,” Cypress Hill continue to flex their creative versatility with their latest hit album, Back in Black – and new documentary, Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain, out now on Showtime!