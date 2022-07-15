Slow Burn

Come and explore this unique property while enjoying amazing views of the Capitol, beer, food trucks, yard games, live music, & house tours. All funds raised from the Biergarten event will directly benefit the San Damiano Monona project and Friends of San Damiano.

MUSIC: Slow Burn, a harmony-driven cover band combining soul, R&B, folk, and fun, will be playing from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. These seasoned musicians and songwriters will get you out of your seat and dancing.

Tours of the house will be provided in small groups starting at 5:00 pm and every half hour up until 8:00 pm. Sign up for a tour - at the event - at the Friends of San Damiano table.

If you would like, you can let us know of your interest in taking a tour to help us with planning. We will accommodate as many guests as possible.

What to Bring

  • Lawn chairs or blankets.
  • Cash for beer and food.

Limited Parking

  • We recommend walking or biking.
  • You may park on Winnequah Rd. or local streets & walk to the San Damiano entrance on Monona Drive.
  • Please do not park on the grass.
  • Please do not walk through neighbors' yards. 

