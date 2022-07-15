Slow Burn
to
San Damiano, Monona 4123 Monona Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Biergarten at San Damiano!
Come and explore this unique property while enjoying amazing views of the Capitol, beer, food trucks, yard games, live music, & house tours. All funds raised from the Biergarten event will directly benefit the San Damiano Monona project and Friends of San Damiano.
MUSIC: Slow Burn, a harmony-driven cover band combining soul, R&B, folk, and fun, will be playing from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. These seasoned musicians and songwriters will get you out of your seat and dancing.
Tours of the house will be provided in small groups starting at 5:00 pm and every half hour up until 8:00 pm. Sign up for a tour - at the event - at the Friends of San Damiano table.
If you would like, you can let us know of your interest in taking a tour to help us with planning. We will accommodate as many guests as possible.
What to Bring
- Lawn chairs or blankets.
- Cash for beer and food.
Limited Parking
- We recommend walking or biking.
- You may park on Winnequah Rd. or local streets & walk to the San Damiano entrance on Monona Drive.
- Please do not park on the grass.
- Please do not walk through neighbors' yards.