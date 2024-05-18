media release: “Slow Down Take Care” will be on May 18 at the Commonwealth Gallery (100 S Baldwin) from 4 - 10 pm. It will be free to the public and is an alcohol free + all ages event.

There will be a wide variety of artwork including: animations, canvas paintings, poems, screen-prints, apparel, stickers and more. Artists include:

Stefan Matioc: For the last 10 years, my lines have made their way onto many walls including: Lululemon at Hilldale, The Sylvee music venue, Good Style Shop, Banzo on Willy St, Next Door Brewery, Robinia Courtyard and others. To check out my work please have a look at my Instagram / website.

Michael Doyle Olson and Ethan Jackson will also be sharing work - you can check out their work here: www.mdo.me and Dripsphere

Our show is a chance for everyone to be present together – to slow down & take care.