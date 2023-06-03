Slow Flow Yoga

media release: Enjoy summertime in Wisconsin with some outdoor yoga classes! These classes are open to all bodies and levels of experience— they’ll be beginner-friendly and low-stress!

These classes will be led by Cassidy, a 200hr certified yoga instructor with 5+ years of teaching experience. Cassidy specializes in making yoga accessible to all bodies and teaching students mindfulness techniques they can carry with them off the mat.

Price: Pay what you can! If you do not sign-up ahead of time, please arrive 10-15 minutes early to class to get registered and sign a waiver.

June 3, June 17, and August 5 9:30-10:30am

Location: Rattmann Heights Park, 3769 Leslie Ln, Madison, WI 53718

Plan to bring a yoga mat or towel (mats and props will not be provided) and a water bottle! Sunscreen and bug spray recommended.

If Mother Nature isn’t feeling kind, class may be cancelled due to rain or other inclement weather.