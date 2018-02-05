Slow Flow Yoga
Vera Court Neighborhood Center 614 Vera Ct. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Mondays from 6-7:00 pm, Vera Court Neighborhood Center
press release: Slow Flow Yoga is an all-levels class founded in the principles of Vinyasa. All levels of experience and age groups are welcome! Mats and props will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. For more information call 608-246-8372.
Cost: Free, but donations appreciated
Info
Vera Court Neighborhood Center 614 Vera Ct. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Health & Fitness