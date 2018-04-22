Slow Food UW Gala

press release: On April 22 Slow Food UW will be having our annual Spring Gala at Sardine Restaurant. Seven chefs from the Madison area will be preparing a five course meal served with complementary wines. the cost of the tickets is $120 per person or $85 for Slow Food UW (SFUW) Alumni and Students.

Hors d'ouvres and cocktails 6:00 PM; dinner served 6:45 PM.

The Spring Gala is a fundraiser that directly support SFUW mission and partnership with the South Madison Community. SFUW has a variety of programs that have been designed over many years to combat food insecurity throughout Madison. The funds generated at the Spring Gala are vital to the work that is done in our communities. Any form of support for the SFUW's mission of good, clean and fair food for all is greatly appreciated. You can learn more about the event on their facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/ slowfooduw/ ; or buy tickets here: https://squareup.com/ store/slow-food-uw.