Slow Pulp, Girl K

media release: Madison-bred and Chicago-based band Slow Pulp - Emily Massey (vocals/guitar), Alexander Leeds (bass), Theodore Mathews (drums), and Henry Stoehr (guitar) - released their remarkable debut album Moveys in the Fall to critical acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, NPR, NYLON, AV Club, Stereogum, and more. Recently they announced their new 7” entitled Deleted Scenes, which features two reimagined tracks from Moveys. Today they share the B-Side single “Iowa,” a hazy, fever-dream take on Moveys standout “Idaho.” Listen to “Iowa” HERE. Additionally, they are announcing a U.S. Fall tour where they will perform the tracks off of Moveys for the first time. Girl K, Mamalarky, and Strange Ranger will support on various dates, and tickets are on-sale now.

Deleted Scenes 7” is out today digitally, and will be available physically on 11/12 via Winspear. Download or stream it now HERE and pre-order vinyl HERE.

"The atmosphere around her — lush acoustic guitar, lightly brushed percussion and the lulling violin...provides a soft place to land [on ‘Falling Apart’]." - The New York Times

“dreamy, subtly forceful rock songs with great clarity and chemistry.” - NPR

"There's no shortage of young bands currently making gloomy-yet-glowing indie rock, but few are doing it better than Slow Pulp. On their forthcoming debut, Moveys, the Wisconsin group cast a wide net — encompassing dreary emo, dusky shoegaze, warm alt-country, and bristly folk — while still forging their own unique identity." - Entertainment Weekly

"...the record glows with an aura of serenity and weightlessness. It’s different from their past material; it’s more focused and cohesive. It’s naturally packed with inside jokes, eccentric sound effects, infectious indie rock riffs and sprawling folk ballads." - GRAMMY.com

“...tender and slyly powerful indie rock perfect when you're caught in your feelings.” - The FADER

“Slow Pulp’s Big Day is about formative experiences that transcend the calendar. It’s waking up not knowing what new experience will be enjoyed or what mistake will be made. It’s feeling something for the first time.” - Stereogum (Band To Watch)

"Chicago’s Slow Pulp is only just now releasing its debut album, three years into the band’s existence, but Moveys makes the case for being worth the wait. The band’s fusion of shoegaze, psychedelia, and Laurel Canyon-esque rock—all united by singer Emily Massey’s airy, ethereal vocals—creates a heady and intoxicating vibe of downtempo beauty. And when the group does kick up the intensity, on jangly indie-rock jams like “At It Again,” it proves equally adept, making for a record that can score late-night reflections and lazy Sunday afternoons alike without missing a beat." - The AV Club

"Jabs of crunchy guitar, sweeping psychedelia, or melodies that you don't see coming." – Pigeons & Planes

“At It Again” is a melodic shoegaze track that manages to take the shape of a pop song across its short runtime. If Moveys is as engaging as Slow Pulp’s 2019 EP Big Day, we are in for a treat when the rest of the album drops." - UPROXX

"Common to all these songs is the confidence of a band who have leaned on each other through trouble and grown stronger for it, learning to better work together and making the most of their hard-won creative chemistry. Slow Pulp’s future is awash with possibilities, and that future is now." - Paste Magazine (8.1/10)

"the grungy, slow burning "Idaho”...is tempered by vocalist and guitarist Emily Massey's cooly commanding vocals." - Brooklyn Vegan

"Slow Pulp make a dreamy album for the year we can’t wake up from...prove the band have a hand-in-glove command of their sound." - Chicago Reader