ONLINE: Small Business Funding 101

There are so many funding organizations and avenues to explore, it can be hard to know where to start your research and where to spend your time. Let us help.

In this webinar, gBETA Urban League Director Nichole Crust will discuss different reasons that small business owners seek funding and provide an overview of resources around Wisconsin that support early-stage businesses. She will help small business owners create a plan for seeking funding depending on the stage of their businesses. She’ll also answer questions and provide additional resources for continued learning.

About gBETA Urban League Webinars:

gBETA Urban League is an exciting new collaboration between the Urban League's Black Business Hub Accelerator Program, gener8tor, and the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce. The Black Business Hub is set to become the Madison region’s premiere enterprise center devoted to incubating, accelerating, and networking for Black and other entrepreneurs of color. gener8tor is nationally ranked as a GOLD-tier accelerator by the Seed Accelerator Rankings Project. The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is the region's premiere association representing over 600 members in their mission to nurture, grow, and sustain businesses through education, advocacy, and other services.

This exciting new collaboration will offer webinars, lunch-and-learns, cohort style accelerators, and more to entrepreneurs looking to be part of the Urban League's Black Business Hub community. More information about the Black Business Hub is available here.