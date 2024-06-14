SmallTalk

Tyranena Brewing Company, Lake Mills 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin

media release: Enjoy live music at the brewery! Bands are typically local (from the Madison or Milwaukee area), performing with small PA systems in a relatively intimate setting. The brewery books a variety of genres: bluegrass, alt country, blues rock, Cajun, Celtic and honky tonk to name a few.

There is never a cover charge for our music performances.

Info

Tyranena Brewing Company, Lake Mills 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin
Music
920-648-8699
Google Calendar - SmallTalk - 2024-06-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SmallTalk - 2024-06-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SmallTalk - 2024-06-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SmallTalk - 2024-06-14 18:00:00 ical