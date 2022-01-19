ONLINE: Smart Climate Communication in Complicated Times

media release: The Wisconsin Academy is pleased to present our first Climate & Energy Series of 2022, "Smart Climate Communications in Complicated Times," with speaker Jane Elder. Elder, the former executive director of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters and long-time advocate for strategic approaches to environmental communications, will discuss insights from Yale's “Six Americas of Climate Change” analysis. She will review the basics of values-based communication strategies and social marketing in the context of climate change.

Our 2022 Climate & Energy Series continues to explore how Wisconsin leaders are moving beyond incrementalism to transformational action at the intersections of climate, land management, and environmental justice. These conversations are designed to foster discussion and peer learning among experts, practitioners, and climate-concerned community members regarding local solutions to global environmental challenges. Join us for these virtual discussions to build a collective sense of purpose, knowledge, and action as we face the many challenges of our time.

Climate & Energy Series presentations are free and open to the public with advance online registration. Zoom link and phone-in details will be sent upon registration.

Register to receive the link to this virtual presentation on Zoom on Wednesday, January 19th, 12pm - 1:15pm.