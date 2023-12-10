media release: We don’t plan to do much in the way of trivia at Lola’s…but we do plan to host Smarter Than You Trivia with our friend Paul from time to time. Paul’s show is not your garden variety trivia show. Paul is funny, and the questions don’t require a degree in rocket science….plus he sings and plays guitar sometimes but never Steely Dan because he hates them. For this outing, expect some Christmas themed trivia and more delight from Madison’s very best trivia!