Smartphone Photography 101

press release:

The Basics: 1pm

Are you just learning the ropes of a new smartphone? This introductory course covers basic smartphone camera operation including photo storage, organization, sharing, and basic editing.

In Practice: 2:30pm

Feeling confident with working your smartphone camera? This practical workshop leads you through best practices for taking stunning photos of your garden.

$10 per class | free for members

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
