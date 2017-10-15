Smartphone Photography 101
Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release:
The Basics: 1pm
Are you just learning the ropes of a new smartphone? This introductory course covers basic smartphone camera operation including photo storage, organization, sharing, and basic editing.
In Practice: 2:30pm
Feeling confident with working your smartphone camera? This practical workshop leads you through best practices for taking stunning photos of your garden.
$10 per class | free for members
Info
Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Fundraisers
Arts Notices