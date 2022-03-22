Smarty Pints Trivia

media release: Registration Begins - 6pm | Trivia Begins - 7pm. FREE, ages 18 and up.

Join us for Smarty Pints themed trivia once a month at High Noon Saloon! Dream Day Entertainment is back hosting fun live trivia shows with new themes each month! Assemble your family or friends or play on your own! There will be prizes awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams! We will also give away an award to the best dressed of the night!

Dress the part of your favorite character or scene from the theme show and capture the memories in the photo booth! Take unlimited photos, GIFS, and Boomerangs throughout the night! Best dressed will win an amazing prize just for putting in the effort! We will ask a variety of questions about the show and the cast. Some questions will be easier and some will be harder!

Pens and score sheets are provided! Please have someone from your team arrive early to register your team!

Order drinks and food while you play!

We will be spinning music between questions! Pay attention, the songs might be a hint! Find a FREE answer for your game at dreamdayentertainment.com/trivia

Upcoming topics:

March 22 It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

April 19: The Office

May 17: Schitt's Creek

Please note that The Sylvee, High Noon Saloon, Majestic Theatre, and Orpheum Theater are requiring all fans to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show. Proof of vaccination includes either an original vaccination card, a copy of your vaccination card, or a picture of your vaccination card that will be matched with your ID. Additional policies may apply on a show-by-show basis. More details available at https://www.high-noon.com/faq/

___________________

Follow High Noon Saloon

Newsletter: https://eepurl.com/dO49tv

Instagram: www.instagram.com/HighNoonMadison/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/HighNoonMadison

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@fpclivemadison

www.High-Noon.com