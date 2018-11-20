Smashing Pumpkins/'90s Alt-rock Trivia

press release: Test your knowledge on one of the greatest genres of all time

Did you miss out on tickets to see the Smashing Pumpkins at The Sylvee on November 28? If so, you're in luck! Make your way down to High Noon on Tuesday, November 20th and test your knowledge on everything Smashing Pumpkins and '90s alt-rock. Winner receives a pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT Smashing Pumpkins show on 11.28. May the best fan win!

Hosted by Paul Guse

Doors: 6:00pm; Trivia: 7:30pm

FREE

18+