Smashing Pumpkins/'90s Alt-rock Trivia
press release: Test your knowledge on one of the greatest genres of all time
Did you miss out on tickets to see the Smashing Pumpkins at The Sylvee on November 28? If so, you're in luck! Make your way down to High Noon on Tuesday, November 20th and test your knowledge on everything Smashing Pumpkins and '90s alt-rock. Winner receives a pair of tickets to the SOLD OUT Smashing Pumpkins show on 11.28. May the best fan win!
Hosted by Paul Guse
Doors: 6:00pm; Trivia: 7:30pm
FREE
18+
