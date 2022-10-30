Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy

media release: The Smashing Pumpkins announced their North American arena tour, with special guests Jane’s Addiction and Poppy, will stop at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, October 30! Produced by Live Nation and promoted by FPC Live, the GRAMMY® Award-winning, critically acclaimed band will bring their kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft and unshakable hooks to Milwaukee for one epic show.

‌