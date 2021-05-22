Smith & Myers, J.R. Moore, Zack Mack

Safety guidelines: http://www.fpc-live.com/madisonreturntolive/

media release: WJJO Presents

4-person pods in grandstand start at $120; 4-person pods on the field start at $160

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 5 at 10:00 AM local

Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com or at The Sylvee box office (Friday, 10AM – 3PM)

The “Return to Live” concerts will look different than previous Breese concerts. Reserved, socially-distanced 8 x 8ft pods will be sold rather than individual tickets. Each pod can accommodate up to four guests. Breese Stevens Field normally hosts up to 10,000 fans for concerts; however, current plans for the series have a capacity of 1,512 in the stadium with pods divided among the field and stands. Other safety plans, include staggered entry and exit times, required face coverings, cashless concessions, and more.

Smith & Myers bio:

Smith & Myers - the duo comprised of Brent Smith and Zach Myers - reimagine beloved chapters of the American songbook alongside their own bold contributions with nothing more than a microphone and an instrument or two. Their eloquent songcraft transmits powerful lyrics, intimate delivery, indelible melodies and glorious vocals uplifted by minimal accompaniment and amplified by maximum emotion. With two hearts and one truth, these lifelong musicians , longstanding friends, and eternal brothers have delivered their double album in two parts, Smith & Myers Volume 1 and Volume 2 , comprised of ten originals and ten brilliant re - imaginings of Neil Young, Post Malone, INXS, Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse, T he Righteous Brothers, Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel, Billy Idol, R.E.M. and Oasis. These releases are Smith & Myers’ first full - lengths as a duo since releasing a pair of acoustic cover EPs, Acoustic Sessions, Part 1 and Acoustic Sessions, Part 2 , in 2014 when fans first fell in the love with the magic that is created between Brent and Zach in the studio and on stage, with Smith & Myers live shows instantly selling out.

During this time of national reckoning with systemic injustice, Smith & Myers make a s tatement on Volume 1 with original single “Not Mad Enough.” Accompanied by solo acoustic guitar from Zach, Brent rails against injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death. It was paired with a poignant cover of “Rockin’ In The Free World” that see s Smith & Myers placing Neil Young’s lyrics center stage - written more than 30 years ago and just as relevant today - uplifted by robust vocal delivery over lone piano. Both songs share a message of equality and change. Meanwhile, Volume 2 features the vu lnerable and personal “Bad At Love,” as Brent sings about the difficulties of staying in a romantic relationship when you have a gypsy heart, as well as the catchy alt - rock tune “One More Time.”

Smith & Myers’ Volume 1 and Volume 2 , produced by GRAMMY Award - winning producer and songwriter Dave Bassett, encompass vulnerability, fearlessness, honesty, outrage, love and understanding. With no boundaries on what their songwriting could discuss, Brent & Zach explore everything from certain personal topics th at they have left largely unexplored until now, to commentary on immigration and children being ripped from their parents, racial injustice and the nature of social media – focusing not on politics, but on right and wrong and our connection as human beings.

As one - half of multiplatinum band Shinedown, Brent and Zach can often be found topping the rock charts and playing to sold - out arenas around the globe with 10 million albums and 10 million singles sold worldwide, 14 platinum and gold singles, five pla tinum and gold albums, 16 number one rock hits (breaking the record for the most ever #1s in the 39 - year history of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with their single “Atlas Falls”), over 2.7 billion streams and major mainstream media acclaim unde r their belt. Smith & Myers illuminates the depth of Brent and Zach as a duo and showcases a very different yet just as powerful musical side of these two versatile musicians