Smoke-Free Spaces
UnityPoint Health-Meriter Business Center 2650 Novation Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: This one-hour session will teach participants how to create smoke-free spaces to protect loved ones, especially children, from tobacco smoke.
The session will cover:
- What is second and thirdhand tobacco smoke
- Health consequences of exposure to tobacco smoke
- Creating smoke-free homes and cars
- Talking to a smoker
- Quit smoking resources
Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.
This program is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.
Cost: Free
There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To register visit unitypoint.org/classes or contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.