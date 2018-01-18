press release: This one-hour session will teach participants how to create smoke-free spaces to protect loved ones, especially children, from tobacco smoke.

The session will cover:

What is second and thirdhand tobacco smoke

Health consequences of exposure to tobacco smoke

Creating smoke-free homes and cars

Talking to a smoker

Quit smoking resources

Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.

This program is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.

Cost: Free

There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To register visit unitypoint.org/classes or contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.