Heather Dominick Five people standing in front of a vintage car. Smokin' Meerkats

media release: Smokin' Meerkats are a five-piece band based in south central Wisconsin. Made up of seasoned veterans of the Mid West country music scene, as well as former national touring musicians. Multi-instrumentalists, playing drums, washboard, electric & upright bass, electric & acoustic guitar, mandolin, harmonica, pedal steel guitar, dobro, banjo, & maybe a surprise or two. Playing original songs, as well as covers from artists like: Dwight Yoakam, Waylon Jennings, Chris Stapleton, Johnny Cash, Tyler Childers, Hank Williams (Sr., Jr., & III)!