press release: Monday, February 24, 2020 6:00-8:00pm, Estrellon- 313 W. Johnson Street, Madison, WI 53703

The Sneaker Soiree is Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s premiere fundraising event that will celebrate the accomplishments of the past 15 years and raise funds to secure the future of the organization here locally. The public is welcome and all proceeds from the event go to the Girls on the Run financial assistance fund to support future participants with financial need.

Cost: $50