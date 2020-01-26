Snow Day at the Farm
press release: Explore the outdoors in the winter landscape. Go for a spin on a pair of snowshoes, find out what a quinzee hut is and how to build one. Looks for signs of winter and wildlife hibernation hideouts on a scavenger hunt. Hot cocoa and cool trivia about winter survival in the historic barn. Family-friendly, free event. Drop-in, no registration required.
Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
