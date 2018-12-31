Snow Globes
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Create and decorate your own snow globe!
We’ll be using recycled materials, cotton, dried plants, glitter, and hot glue guns to make a small wintry scene to take home. Kids will practice fine motor skills while using creative decision making.
This program will take place in the Art Classroom. Recommended for ages 5 and up.
