Snow Globes

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Create and decorate your own snow globe!

We’ll be using recycled materials, cotton, dried plants, glitter, and hot glue guns to make a small wintry scene to take home. Kids will practice fine motor skills while using creative decision making.

This program will take place in the Art Classroom. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-256-6445
