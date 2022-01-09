Snow Much Fun
to
YMCA of Dane County-West 5515 Medical Cir., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Members and guests are invited to gather around our camp fire for s’mores, hot chocolate, snow art, games and family fun.
West January 9 | 1:00-3:00 pm
Sun Prairie January 22 | 12:00-2:00 pm
Program Price: Day Pass Required ($15-$8/person; $20/family)
Discounted Member Price: FREE
Lussier Family West YMCA: (608) 276-6606
Lussier Family East YMCA: (608) 221-1571
Northeast YMCA: (608) 837-8221
Info
YMCA of Dane County-West 5515 Medical Cir., Madison, Wisconsin
Kids & Family