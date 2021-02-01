press release: Snow Sculpture Competition!

Mon, Feb 1, 2021 8:00 AM - Sun, Feb 28, 2021 6:00 PM

Organized By: John Muir Chapter

Win cool Sierra swag (and the ultimate bragging rights) by building a snow sculpture! Send us a photo of your snow masterpiece by February 28th along with a short quote about why access to public lands is important to you! Voting will occur via social media beginning on March 1st with winners announced at the end of the week. This is a great way to have fun while advocating for public lands access!

Signup Instructions: Send us a photo of your snow masterpiece by February 28 along with a short quote about why access to public lands is important to you! By entering, you are giving the Sierra Club permission to share your quote and photograph.

Additional Directions: To vote please visit us on Social Media beginning March 1: https://www.facebook.com/SierraClubWI or https://www.instagram.com/sierraclubwi/