media release: SNOW WHITE and the SEVEN SUPERHEROES

Madison's newest - and most FUN! - holiday tradition! Written by Nick Schweitzer and Matthew Daley; directed by Amy Rowland.

IMMATURE AUDIENCES ONLY! PARENTAL DISCRETION DISCOURAGED!

Take a classic fairy tale, sprinkle generously with characters from the fantastic world of comic book heroes, and throw in slapstick humor, corny jokes, and silly song parodies to get the sixth installment of Madison’s newest (and most FUN) holiday tradition: the holiday panto! Cheering for the heroes (both super and non-) and booing for the baddies is strongly encouraged in this family-friendly holiday treat!

