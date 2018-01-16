Snowflower Sangha

Joyful Path Meditation & Healing Center, Blue Mounds 11000 Division St. , Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

1st & 3rd Tuesdays starting January 16 ･ 7pm

Joyful Path will be hosting Snowflower Sangha as they expand into the Blue Mounds area. Evening meditations will consist of seated meditation, walking meditation and a short teaching. Please join us first and third Tuesdays at 7pm. Regular meditations begin January 16.

Info
Joyful Path Meditation & Healing Center, Blue Mounds 11000 Division St. , Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517 View Map
Health & Fitness
608-437-0520
