ONLINE: Snowy Seasons

press release: Kick off the holidays with some light, levity and a little bit of laughter. The third installment of The COVID Cabaret premieres Wednesday night, 12/23/2020, on the SPCT YouTube channel. For this cabaret, performers selected holiday carols or songs from Broadway musicals to celebrate the holiday season. The cabaret features performances from Jesse Harrison, Alexia Keating, Brian Mullen, Dalaney Lange, Bree Paprocki, Isabel Wollermann, Lauren Schmick, Elise McFarlane, Kait Wiemann, Rylee Klinger, Mike Charlton and Nicholas Helser.

Grab a cup of hot cocoa, make a plate of cookies, and join the watch party for the premiere on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. You'll enjoy classic carols like "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and contemporary favorites such as "Nobody Cares About Santa" from Elf the Musical. And, if that time doesn't work, you can watch it on demand any time after the premiere.

Seasons Greetings!