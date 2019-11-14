So You Want to Be a Publisher?

press release: Want to try publishing your own work or that of other writers? Want to understand what goes into setting up an indie publishing business and how to keep it going? Independent publishing is an important way to get voices that might otherwise not be heard out in the world and hopefully, finding their readership. This is an opportunity to learn more about what goes into making that happen.

Catherine Lundoff is an award-winning writer, editor and publisher from Minneapolis where she lives with her wife and the cats who own them. She is the author of over 100 published short stories and essays and nine books, including Silver Moon, Out of This World: Queer Speculative Fiction Stories and Unfinished Business: Tales of the Dark Fantastic. She has also edited or co-edited three anthologies including the multi-genre pirate anthology, Scourge of the Seas of Time (and Space). In addition, she is the publisher at Queen of Swords Press, an independent small press specializing in swashbuckling tales of derring-do, bold new adventures in time and space, mysterious stories of the occult and arcane, and fantastical tales of people and lands far and near.