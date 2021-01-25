RSVP for So You Want to Be An Herbalist

press release: Harvesting dandelion root on a crisp fall day. Making your own elderberry syrup. Knowing which herbs to use when your loved one has a cold. These are just a few of the reasons people become herbalists! Learn how to become a safe and effective herbalist. We will discuss resources, legalities, licensing, and the joy of learning about plants!

Thursday, February 4, 6:30-8 p.m. | Registration deadline: January 25

$22 / $18 Member