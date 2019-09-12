Soar Above

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Soar Above is our annual celebration of the work done by our advocates and youth leaders, as well as a chance for the community to support our services for survivors. We will have a raffle, silent auction, and cash bar, all of which will be at the historic and newly-renovated Garver Feed Mill on September 12, from 4:30 to 8PM. Catered appetizers will be provided from Underground Butcher, and tickets are $100 (discounts are available for students and survivors).

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53804
608-237-3448
