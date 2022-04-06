ONLINE: Social Cinema

press release: The Price of Freedom (directed by Judd Ehrlich) is an unflinching look at the gun violence epidemic in America and the role the National Rifle Association, with its outsized political and cultural influence, has played.

Discussion of the film “The Price of Freedom” led by Jeri Bonavia, WAVE, Wednesday, April 6, 6:00 PM (US Central Time)

Social Cinema 2022 will be entirely online this spring – both the streaming of the films and the post-screening discussions led by a series of outstanding speakers.

This involves a two-step process.

Step 1: Watch the films. You will have streaming access to view the films at your convenience prior to the online film discussion.

Step 2: Participate in the online discussions. These are separate stand-alone events scheduled on four consecutive Wednesday evenings in April.

Registration is required for both steps, which are free and open to all. The full list of films and speakers is provided HERE.

The UW-Madison Havens-Wright Center’s Annual Film Series explores contemporary social topics from critical perspectives. The series is designed to appeal to a broad audience of students, faculty, and the general public who not only love film but are also interested in engaging in a discussion of significant social, political, and economic issues explored through film. Each screening is followed by a conversation led by a facilitator or facilitators well versed in the topic covered by the film.

Social Cinema is organized in collaboration with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee. The series is free and open to all.