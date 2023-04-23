media release:Temple Beth El is hosting a Social Justice Fair 3:00-5:30 pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison, WI 53711

Come support nonprofit organizations selling their products at the Social Justice Fair, open to the public. Buy art, tasty treats, jams, baking mixes, and more, and support good causes! Invite your friends to shop with you.

• ArtWorking - artworking.org/

ArtWorking is a Madison nonprofit that provides career development and support for artists and entrepreneurs with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Come buy some art from these artists!

• Chrysalis Pops - workwithchrysalis.org/ programs/chrysalis-pops/

Chrysalis Pops is a Madison-grown social enterprise that offers an opportunity for individuals living with mental health challenges to gain meaningful paid work experience from seed to sales. Participants grow, harvest, produce, and sell delicious local, organic, frozen fruit pops.

• Porchlight Products - porchlightinc.org/

Porchlight Products is a paid employment-training program for disabled and formerly homeless individuals. Trainees learn job skills and prepare quality food products for local stores and restaurants. Porchlight Products is a program of Porchlight, Inc., a nonprofit agency that provides emergency shelter, outreach and employment services, eviction prevention, recovery support, and affordable housing to over 8,000 people annually.

• Just Bakery - justdane.org/just- bakery/

Just Bakery is a 12-week educational and vocational training program for individuals experiencing significant barriers to employment. Just Bakery teaches hospitality and restaurant management, supervision, cost control, nutrition, and food safety, giving participants an introduction to baking in a commercial kitchen. Proceeds from Just Bakery sales are reinvested into the program, which hires graduates for both instructional and production roles.

• Be the Match! - https://bethematch. org/

Those ages 18–35 can join the bone marrow donor registry to help save a life. A blood stem cell donation can be a cure for patients with blood cancer, sickle cell disease, and other diseases. Patients are most likely to match donors of their same ethnic background. By joining the registry, you can play a key role in helping patients and their families. (Can't attend and want to be added to the registry? Go to https://my.bethematch.org/, click "Join the donor registry," answer the questions, and, when prompted near the end, enter code TBEMADISON to be included in our drive.)

• Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice - wisconsinfaithvoices forjustice.org/

Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice connects and empowers faith communities and individuals to work for the common good and a life of dignity for everyone. Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice intentionally builds bridges across faith communities, drawing on their collective wisdom, courage, and strength. Temple Beth El is a founding member. Please visit our table and learn how you can get involved!

Questions? Contact Aleeza at engage@tbemadison.org or call the Temple Beth El office at 608-238-3123.