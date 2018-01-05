press release: The City of Madison Department of Civil Rights (DCR) offers a variety of trainings for the community. DCR provides 90-minute standard trainings related to civil rights and equal opportunities issues. In addition, DCR offers specialized trainings varying from 2-3 hours, tailored to the needs of your organization. DCR also provides free trainings at the Dane County Job Center the first Friday of every month from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. These trainings provide relevant information regarding discrimination and equal opportunities laws for employers, employees, applicants, advocates, and community members. The next training at the Dane County Job Center will take place on Friday, January 5, 2018 on the topic of Social Media, as it relates to discrimination.

Social Media training description:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss how employers and human resources personnel are using the information contain on social media sites when making hiring and employment decisions. What kinds of implications does this have on applicants and employees?

If you have questions about training requests for your organization, feel free to contact Josue Peralta at (608) 266-4873 or at jperalta@cityofmadison.com.