Social Media Breakfast Madison

press release:

In this presentation Nick Myers, CEO & Co-Founder of RedFox AI, will explore the issue of data privacy in the context of social media. With the increasing use of social media platforms, personal data has become a valuable commodity that is often collected and shared by these companies. While social media can bring untold convenience and connectivity, it also raises concerns about the protection of our personal information.

Nick will delve into the ways in which social media companies collect and use our data, as well as the potential risks and consequences for individuals and society. He’ll also discuss strategies for managing personal data and ways to balance the convenience of social media with the urgent need for more control over our personal information.

In this thought-provoking session you will:

Learn about today’s biggest data privacy concerns in the context of social media.

Gain a better understanding of how social media companies collect and use personal data.

Learn about the risks and consequences for individuals and society.

Understand what strategies are available for mitigating data privacy risks, and how to balance convenience with

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER:

Nick Myers is the CEO & Co-Founder of RedFox AI, a digital healthcare startup based in Madison. RedFox is a process-aware Conversational AI platform that facilitates home health test and medical device use, troubleshooting, and point-of-care data collection.

Nick is a TEDx and International Keynote Speaker having delivered dozens of talks on the future of Artificial Intelligence, Conversational AI, and data privacy across the U.S. and around the world. Nick is an In Business Madison 40 Under 40 award winner and has been featured in publications such as PR Daily, the Journal of Digital and Social Media Marketing, the Wisconsin State Journal, Wisconsin Inno, Wisconsin Health News, and In Business Madison for his work.

He is an outspoken advocate of the need for stricter consumer data privacy regulations and currently serves as Moderator of the Open Voice Network (OVON) Privacy & Security Workgroup. As part of his work with the OVON, Nick co-authored the OVON sponsored Privacy Principles and Capabilities Unique to Voice white paper published last year and is currently assisting with the development of a “Trustmark” for Conversational AI and voice-activated technology platforms.

Nick received his Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point in 2016.

TIME: 8:00 AM – 9:15AM – Live Streamed on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page

