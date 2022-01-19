ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

https://www.facebook.com/smbmad

press release: Our country is experiencing one of the largest social movements in history making it clear that silent bystanding is no longer an option for brands. People expect the companies and nonprofits they support to take a stance on societal and political concerns. Organizations have the capability to raise awareness when they address them publicly and specifically when they do so on social media. In this event moderated by Wisconsin State Representative Francesca Hong, our panelists will discuss ways to advance diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) using social media.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Strategies for going beyond a one-time statement about diversity on social media.

Ways to show and integrate DEI, including anti-racism, allyship and anti-ableism, into social strategies for the long term.

How to focus on both internal and external efforts that are authentic, sustainable and helpful.

An action plan to shape current policies to become a safer environment for all.

MODERATOR:

Francesca Hong - Born and raised in Madison, Francesca Hong is a first-generation Korean American mother, chef and community organizer. In 2016 after the birth of their son, Francesca and her partner Matt opened Morris Ramen Restaurant in downtown Madison. Shortly after, she co-founded the Culinary Ladies Collective (CLC) and currently serves as Board President. CLC is an organization which aims to empower women and non-binary food and beverage professionals through shared resources, networking, and fundraising for non-profit organizations. In 2020 Francesca co-founded Cook It Forward Madison, an initiative that brings healthy meals directly to under-resourced communities while uplifting restaurants and their ecosystems. Francesca is a resident of the Tenney Lapham neighborhood and the Wisconsin State Representative for the 76th Assembly District.

ABOUT OUR PANELISTS:

Denise Jess serves as Executive Director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired where she brings more than 35 years of experience in education, advocacy, public speaking, small business ownership and community volunteering to her role. Serving with honor on multiple national, state and local commissions, committees and boards, Denise brings the perspectives of those living with vision loss into the mainstream. She serves as Vice Chair of the board of Community Shares of Wisconsin, of which the Council is a member, and co-chairs the Wisconsin Non-Driver Advisory Committee. She is also a member of the Wisconsin Election’s Commission Accessibility Advisory Committee and is active with the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition. Denise lives in Madison and her wife of over 30 years. They have two adult daughters.

Lisa Koenecke is an energetic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion presenter. She has given a TEDx Talk called, "Allies Save Lives," and has authored two best-selling books. She has a Diversity & Inclusion Certification from Cornell University and earned her Inclusion Institute Certified Diversity Practitioner from The People Company. Her goal is to present in all 50 states She has 7 left to conquer!

Deborah Biddle is an Inclusion Institute Certified Diversity Practitioner, National Diversity Council Professional, Certified Talent Management Consultant, and a sought after Trainer and Speaker. She leads the diversity, equity and inclusion consulting, assessment, training, coaching and practitioner certification firm, The People Company. Deborah and her team work with organizations that want to leverage the power of change to heighten development and performance for their people. She designs and delivers thought-provoking and challenging experiences that help people THINK better, DO better and BE better at what matters most.

TIME: 8:00 AM - 9:15AM

LOCATION: Virtual - LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Asher's Gift Box

Asher’s Gift Box was created to support and empower newly diagnosed children under 3, who are hard of hearing, and their families. Each gift box contains tools such as an American Sign Language book, a book with hard of hearing characters, a t-shirt that says "I have superhero ears," 2 pins for the parents that states, "My child has superhero ears,” a stuffed animal with a hearing device (based on what the child wears) and more.

Founder Diana Knott created this nonprofit after receiving the diagnosis of hearing loss in her son Asher. She wants families to know that they are not alone and there is hope. Learn more or connect with this organization on Facebook.