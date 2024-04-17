media release: You have the strategic foundation and a content plan, but how do you translate that into an actual content calendar filled with creative ideas to both stop the scroll AND deliver on your objectives?

Local experts, Sarah Curry and Brett La Frambois from S/B Strategic Marketing will break down their top tips for tackling this sometimes dreaded monthly task in a way that is approachable and practical.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

In this talk you’ll learn:

How to identify your brand’s universal truth and let that be you guiding light to creating

engaging content.

Why you shouldn’t be afraid to tell the same story over and over (and over) again.

Tips for creating content that passes the shareability test (aka content that makes your followers want to tag a friend or DM a link to someone).

OUR SPEAKERS

Sarah Curry – social media director, S/B Strategic Marketing:

Sarah Curry is driven by possibility of insights. Whether they are about a client’s brand, category or target audience, she knows that these are the keys to a social strategy that can positively impact broader business and marketing goals. As a seasoned social media director with 14+ years of experience, she leads the social media team at S/B Strategic Marketing.

Brett La Frombois – associate creative director, S/B Strategic Marketing

As a copywriter with 20+ years of experience, Brett La Frombois has been writing social for brands since it was a thing and remembers the days when adding an emoji to a work email was a fire-able offense. When not on TikTok trying to keep up with the kids, he enjoys persuading stuffy brands to be more fun.

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS: DreamBank, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Melissa Carlson Creative, Alex Killian Productions, Live Well Video, Suttle-Straus, Talent CPA

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Dimensions in Sound & The Studio Orchestra

Dimensions in Sound & The Studio Orchestra (DISSO) is a non-profit music group that provides entertainment to seniors and disabled people who can’t otherwise access orchestra and big band music. They have two groups that travel to senior living centers and play music for them. They LOVE it because they don’t have access to much entertainment or mental stimulation.DISSO logo

Looking for a volunteer opportunity? All of DISSO’s musicians are volunteers and the group encourages people who want to continue playing music to join them.

The organization invites you to attend their free public Spring Concert on May 17, 2024 at Sun Prairie East Performing Arts Center.

Connect with DISSO on their website or follow them on Facebook.